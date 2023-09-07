ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor from Andhra Pradesh held for sexual assault bid in Sattur

September 07, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A doctor from Andhra Pradesh, P. Raghuveer (39), on Thursday was arrested for sexual assault bid on a nurse in a private hospital here on Wednesday.

The owner of the private hospital, Krishnaveni, has also been booked for ignoring the complaint of the 23-year-old woman against the doctor.

According to the police, the nurse has been working in the hospital since 2019.

When she was in the paediatric ward on Thursday morning, Raghuveer had allegedly pulled her by her hand.

As she resisted, the man, hailing from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, had allegedly tried to hug her. Later, he pulled her by her hair and also beat her.

The woman, who escaped from him, lodged a complaint with Krishnaveni, who reportedly ignored it and asked her to continue with the work.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the Sattur Town police have booked both of them for using criminal force on the woman, assault, abetment and under the provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

