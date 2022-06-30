Doctor, four students test positive for COVID-19

TIRUNELVELI

Even as 52 persons from the district, including 24 from Tirunelveli Corporation area, have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a doctor and four students of Government Siddha Medical College here have been quarantined after they contracted the viral infection.

When samples were lifted from 58 students, doctors and others affiliated to the Government Siddha Medical College and the Hospital on Wednesday, six of them including a patient, a doctor, three female students and a male student tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, anti-COVID operations including sanitization of the hospital and the college premises were carried out on Thursday by the Tirunelveli Corporation.

Moreover, samples were collected from 90 more students, doctors and others on Thursday.

“When a COVID-19 patient from a neighbouring district was admitted to our hospital, 58 samples were collected from doctors, medical students and others in nearby beds. As six of them have tested positive, they have been quarantined even as the college and the hospital premises have been sanitized,” said sources.