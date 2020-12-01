‘Do not water crop now’

Collector M. Vijayalakshmi has appealed to the farmers to suspend farm activities, especially, watering the crops for the next three days.

In a press release, the Collector said that with the weather forecast predicting heavy rain to very heavy rain till December 4, the farmers should ensure that their harvested produce were kept safe.

Agriculture officials had been instructed to check low-lying areas which may get inundated due to flooding. Farmers could move their produce to regulated markets or any other government-approved warehouses.

Farmers in Kodaikanal, Sirumalai and interior parts of Palani and Vedasandur have been told to ensure that coconut trees and other hill crops remain dry. “The idea is that the roots, if remained dry, would be stronger and not get uprooted in the rains,” a horticulture officer at Sirumalai said.

The Collector also asked the officials to ensure that the crops were insured by the farmers before December 15 so that in the event of any damage, the insurance cover would offset the loss.