Do not use banned pesticides: Collector

March 24, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Friday asked farmers not to use banned pesticides, and said strict action would be taken against those selling the banned products.

At the the farmers grievance redress meeting he presided over at the Madurai Collectorate, some farmers urged the authorities to remove encroachments from waterbodies and check invasion of wild animals into agricultural fields and farms.

The authorities assured the farmers that the petitions submitted by them would be looked into by the officials and appropriate steps would be taken promptly.

