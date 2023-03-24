HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Do not use banned pesticides: Collector

March 24, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar at the farmers grievance redress meeting in Madurai on Friday.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar at the farmers grievance redress meeting in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Friday asked farmers not to use banned pesticides, and said strict action would be taken against those selling the banned products.

At the the farmers grievance redress meeting he presided over at the Madurai Collectorate, some farmers urged the authorities to remove encroachments from waterbodies and check invasion of wild animals into agricultural fields and farms.

The authorities assured the farmers that the petitions submitted by them would be looked into by the officials and appropriate steps would be taken promptly.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.