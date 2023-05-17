Do not treat petitioner as disqualified: HC tells authorities

May 17, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - MADURAI

Disposing of a petition that challenged the notification issued for recruitment of various posts in Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities not to treat the candidate who filed the petition as disqualified.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and S. Srimathy observed that it is well settled that in service matters, public interest litigation will not lie.

However, taking note of the submission made by the counsel representing the petitioner S. Ravichandran that there is a condition in the recruitment notification that a person, who has filed a case against the temple and his legal heirs will be treated as disqualified persons, the court held that it will prejudice the fundamental rights.

Hence, we make it clear that the candidate, who has filed the writ petition against the temple and his legal heirs shall not be treated as disqualified persons, the court observed.