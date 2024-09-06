Do not spread fake messages against law enforcers, warn police

Police have warned that those who spread fabricated fake news accusing the police of harassing two Scheduled Caste minors in a bid to coerce them from taking forward their case against suspended ASP Balveer Singh will have to face serious legal consequences.

A social media post shared on several WhatsApp groups here on Friday accused the police of harassing two Scheduled Caste minor siblings, whose teeth were reportedly uprooted by Mr. Balveer Singh when he served in Ambasmudram Sub-Division. The post alleged that the police are attempting to coerce the minors in a bid to discourage them from taking forward their case against Mr. Balveer Singh.

Hence, the police issued a statement on Friday saying that a social media message had accused the police of threatening two Scheduled Caste minors from Ambasamudram Police Sub-Division, who were allegedly affected in the Balveer Singh case, in which a few persons’ tooth were allegedly uprooted with cutting plier by suspended ASP Balveer Singh. “It is untrue,” the statement said categorically.

The statement further said that an unidentified person and two minors from Agasthiyarpatti under Vickramasingapuram police station limits, had come to the shop of one Muthupandi in the same area on Thursday and asked him to give them cigarettes. Since the trio had reportedly stolen cash from the shop, Mr. Muthupandi refused to sell them cigarettes.

Agitated over this, the trio verbally abused Mr. Muthupandi and attacked him with an empty bottle. Moreover, they also attacked his wife Muthammal and broke soft drink bottles in the shop. The husband and the wife sustained injuries in the attack.

Based on the complaint from Mr. Muthupandi, the police registered case and picked-up the minors for interrogation. The investigators also identified the third suspect, one Raja from the same area.

“With the ulterior motive of hiding this incident, a wrong narrative is being planted through social media. Hence, those who share these fabricated fake news will have to face serious legal consequences,” the statement said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range Pa. Moorthy also warned that such fake messages being spread on social media with the ulterior motive of tarnishing the image of the police would be seriously dealt with.