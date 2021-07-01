Do not shift Tasmac shop, say villagers

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court says relief cannot be granted

While petitions seeking the closure or shifting of Tasmac shops are regularly filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the court on Thursday came across an unusual petition that sought a direction to the authorities not to shift a Tasmac shop.

The court was hearing the petition filed by K. Karunanithi of Melur in Madurai district. He said that the people of Vellalur village in Melur were against the decision of the authorities to shift the Tasmac shop from the village to Thaniyamangalam village.

The petitioner said that 90 % of the men from Vellalur were working in the Gulf countries due to lack of employment opportunities in the region and they visited the village once in a while. The local liquor mafia had taken advantage of this.

He said that people were getting affected by consuming illicit liquor. In order to curb the menace of illicit liquor, a Tasmac shop was opened in the village. People who were working abroad whenever they visited the village felt comfortable buying liquor at the shop, he said.

Under these circumstances, the authorities decided to shift the shop. Aggrieved by this, the villagers objected to this. The objection prompted authorities to conduct a peace meeting. It was decided to shift the shop. The petitioner sought a direction to restrain the authorities from shifting the Tasmac shop from the village.

A Division Bench of Justices T. S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi observed that the location of a liquor shop was to be decided by the authorities in accordance with the relevant guidelines and rules. The relief sought by the petitioner cannot be granted, the judges said.