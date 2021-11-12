Do not sell fertilizers at an inflated price, Collector warns traders

Collector V. Vishnu has warned fertilizer traders against selling the chemical nutrients to farmers at an inflated price.

In a statement, Mr. Vishnu said traders, besides displaying the price list of fertilizers and the stock in their shops, should sell it only through ‘Point of Sale’ as mandated by the government. Those who dare to sell the fertilizer at inflated price will lose their license besides facing legal action.

While a bag of urea of 45 kg should be sold at ₹266.50, the authorised price of 50 Kg Di-Ammonium-Phosphate is ₹1,200. The potash being marketed by IPL, MCF and Mosaic should be sold at ₹1,040 and the price of CIL’s potash is ₹1,015.

Price fixed by the government for other fertilizers: 50 Kg 20 : 20: 0 : 13 complex of IPL – ₹1,050; IFFCO – ₹1,220; SPIC – ₹1,275; FACT – ₹1,390; CIL – ₹1,225; Kribhco – ₹1,175. 50 Kg 10 : 26 : 26 complex fertilizer of IFFCO – ₹ 1,440; Kribhco – ₹1,375; CIL – ₹1,300. 50 Kg 17 : 17 : 17 complex fertilizer of SPIC – ₹1,300; MFL – ₹1,250. 50 Kg 16 : 20 : 0 : 13 complex fertilizer of IPL – ₹1,250 and CIL – ₹1,125. Ammonium sulphate ₹ 850.

Farmers should cross-check the fertilizer price printed in the bags and buy it at the right price fixed by the government. The farmers should produce their Aadhar card while purchasing fertilizer through ‘Point of Sale’ and apply fertilizer to the soil as prescribed in the ‘Soil Health Card’.

Farmers who encounter problems while purchasing fertilizer like inflated price should contact the Assistant Directors of Agriculture concerned, Mr. Vishnu said.