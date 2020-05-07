Political parties, various organisations urge government not to reopen liquor outlets

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadre staged an agitation here on Wednesday carrying placards outside their houses. The party’s State deputy general secretary, V. Kani Amuthan, said opening of TASMAC shops would disrupt the social distancing norms and increase the risk of COVID-19 spread. The government should not open the shops at this critical moment, he said.

Tamil Puligal Katchi, led by its president Nagai. Thiruvalluvan, staged a protest at its office in Tallakulam. Mr. Thiruvalluvan said that when people were struggling with hunger and starvation, the government was more bothered about selling liquor. Even amid suffering a lot due to lack of adequate food, the women had a satisfaction that their family members were not drinking during the lockdown. At a time when most of the men were in the verge of giving up this habit, the government was trying to keep them as alcoholics, he added.

Members of Democratic Youth Federation of India staged a similar protest with placards. DYFI district secretary T. Selvaraj, in a petition to the Collector, said the move would be counterproductive to social distancing as youth would gather in groups to drink. It would also cause a rise in criminal activity.

Managing trustee of SOCO Trust S. Selva Gomathi said women would face domestic abuse from drunk men. At a time when people were without money, men would pawn household things to buy drinks, she said.

Minister defends move

But, defending the move, Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar said the decision was taken to prevent people crossing borders to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to buy liquor. In a press meet, he said social distancing and security norms would be in place at the liquor shops.