Do not post unverified news on social media: Monitoring Officer

“People must refrain from posting unverified news about COVID-19 on messaging platforms, which tend to create anxiety and fear among the public,” said Monitoring Officer B. Chandra Mohan here on Thursday.

He was addressing representatives of residents’ welfare associations and trade bodies via video conferencing to sensitise them on the safety precautions to be followed to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan and Collector T.G. Vinay were present.

Dr. Chandra Mohan said that residents’ welfare associations must not allow outsiders to enter their area as COVID-19 cases were spiking in the city. All public places in the locality must be disinfected using liquid disinfectant and bleaching powder. Lifts and stairs of the apartments must be disinfected twice a day. If four or five COVID-19 positive cases were reported from an apartment, then the entire area would be declared a containment zone and movement of people restricted for 14 days.

He emphasised on wearing face masks, maintaining personal distancing and washing hands once in every two hours. All apartments must have sufficient wash basins with running water and soap so that residents can wash their hands and legs before and after entering the apartments.

“If safety precautions are not followed, a COVID-19 positive person can spread the infection to around 400 people,” he added.

Old people those with co-morbidities were vulnerable and hence they must take their medicines regularly. They must wear face masks even at home and maintain social distance, said the Monitoring Officer.

Anyone suffering from fever can visit the nearest fever clinic or contact the civic body at 84284 25000.

He said that business establishments must have sufficient hand washing facilities in front of their shops. They must ensure that their customers maintained social distancing even inside the shop, he added.