Do not permit felling of trees in Megamalai, says HC

December 20, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking a serious view of felling of trees in Megamalai wildlife sanctuary in Theni district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities not to permit anyone to cut trees in the wildlife sanctuary.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought a status report on the departmental proceedings initiated against the Forest Department officials who had failed to prevent felling of trees in Megamalai. The court observed that it is not known as to whether final order has been passed in the departmental proceedings initiated against those involved and others in connection with the case.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed in 2013 by M.J. Jeyapal of Theni who had sought a direction to the authorities not to permit anyone to cut trees in the Megamalai wildlife sanctuary. He also sought a thorough probe into the irregularities.

The petitioner said that Megamalai is an ecologically sensitive area and its biodiversity should be protected. He complained that due to urbanisation, the forest area was getting affected. Megamalai was losing its originality and trees were being cut for personal gain.

He alleged that irregularities were taking place with the connivance of Forest Department personnel. The State submitted that appropriate action has been taken against those who were involved in the felling of trees and the Forest Department personnel.

The court observed that felling of trees in a reserve forest depletes the forest cover and also disturbs the ecological balance in and around the area. It leads to soil erosion and alters the micro-climate of the area, thereby affecting the wildlife habitat. Such illegal activities not only impact the environment, but also pose a threat to biodiversity and safety of the inhabitants in and around the forest area, the court observed and posted the petition for reporting compliance after six weeks.

