Do not permit boating in Berijam lake, it is prime drinking water source for Periyakulam, says MLA

September 29, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - PERIYAKULAM

Periyakulam MLA K. S. Saravana Kumar of the DMK has appealed to the Forest Department officials and the Minister to immediately drop the permission accorded for boating at Berijam Lake in Kodaikanal, as the water from the lake is used for drinking purposes by people in and around Periyakulam Municipality.

In an urgent meeting held with the Municipal authorities here, in which the president and other senior officials participated, the MLA said that he had spoken with the Tamil Nadu Forest Minister and other officials in Chennai in this regard. “They have promised to look into the demand,” he added.

A forest officer in Dindigul district said that they had accorded permission only with the aim to promote tourism as it was important for the government. “We have been allowing people to enter the area without causing disturbance to the wild animals, which is a reserve forest domain. Now, giving permission for boat ride to the visitors was done with the intention to encourage the visitors from far and near,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, environment activists and NGOs in Kodaikanal had expressed their concern over the Forest Department’s permission for boat ride. “This is the only lake, which has remained unpolluted as all other waterbodies in the upper hills have turned commercial,” said V. S. Veerabadran of Efect Kodaikanal, an NGO working for preserving the eco-system.

He further said that at a time, when most of the lakes in the hill station had been spoilt in some form or the other with a view to commercialise, the danger it poses to the environment was being neglected.

The government should immediately withdraw the boating permission at Berijam lake and also examine the modalities to introduce total lockdown for at least two months every year in the hill stations in Tamil Nadu (like the one followed during COVID-19 days).

“This alone will bring back the sheen in these areas”, he urged.

