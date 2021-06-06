Do not neglect iron deficiency in pregnant women: experts

Iron deficiency in pregnant women should not be neglected, speakers at a continuing medical education (CME) webinar organised by Madurai Obstetric and Gynaecological Society here said.

The meet, attended by over 300 gynaecologists, discussed the causes of anaemia, early diagnosis and management. The resource persons also outlined the post-partum haemorrhage and the ways for medical and surgical management. They said that pregnant women should be advised to consult gynaecologists periodically from the third month onwards. Ideally, they should have adequate iron reserves as they would lose blood post delivery.

By supplementing iron proteins, which were available in the form of tablets and injections, from the initial stages of pregnancy, the deficiency could be set right. In very rare cases, it turned fatal. Hence, proper dissemination of information would keep the women aware oft the consequences of neglect.

The experts also spoke on latest techniques for reducing maternal mortality during delivery. For instance, in the event of the uterus not contracting, the steps to be followed by the surgeons were discussed. A few medications help the uterus contract. The bleeding can be controlled by suction mechanisms and the blood vessels require sutures, the speakers said.

MOGS president Jothi Sundaram presided. Faculty members Lalithambica, Jeyanthi, Savitri, Shantadevi and Rathna addressed the programme. Kalpana proposed a vote of thanks.