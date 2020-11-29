‘Do not misuse freedom of speech’

Madurai

Freedom of speech is being grossly misused these days and nobody cares about the adverse impact it can leave, Madras High Court Judge Justice N. Seshasayee said at the Constitution Day celebration held at the World Tamil Sangam here on Saturday.

The judge was addressing advocates in the event organised by the Central Government Panel Counsels. He said that the freedom of speech and expression was being misused, especially on social media platforms.

An uninformed crowd was occupying the middle space on these platforms and this had led to the misuse of the fundamental right which was deplorable, the judge said. He said that one’s caste, religion and status were unnecessarily being brought into discussions.

People should speak with responsibility and not misuse the freedom of speech. One can criticise, but while doing so should also look at what he/ she has contributed, the judge said.

Justice B. Pugalendhi said that the role of a law officer was an important one. Not many people get to become law officers. Therefore, the counsels must make use of the opportunity given to them and conduct the cases with utmost sincerity, he said. Assistant Solicitor General L. Victoria Gowri welcomed the gathering.