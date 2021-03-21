‘Do not involve religion, caste in politics and governance’

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) will focus on providing free and quality education and healthcare if elected to power, said NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman.

Addressing a public meeting here on Sunday evening, Mr. Seeman said he will take steps to ensure Tamil Nadu became the best governed State in the entire world if his party was voted to power. Mr. Seeman said he will bring in legislation to ensure that students of government-run institutions got preference in jobs. “We will ensure that the children of the Chief Minister, other ministers, officials and elected representatives all study in government-run institutions,” he added.

Similarly, it will be ensured that all elected representatives and government officials got treated only in government hospitals.

He charged that the Dravidian parties wanted to rule the people of Tamil Nadu. “But NTK will do good for the people. We are not a party that canvasses voters by bribing them,” he said.

Religion and caste must not be involved in politics and governance. “Anyone who focuses on caste cannot be a leader,” he added.

A person’s identity is only determined by his language. “The people of Tamil Nadu are all ‘Tamilians’ who are not associated with their caste or religion,” he added.

Mr. Seeman said people of Tamil Nadu were living as slaves under the rule of Dravidian parties.

He urged the public to vote for the NTK candidates in Madurai.