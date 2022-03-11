‘Do not increase electricity tariff’

Members of the Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchant Association have appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan and Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji not to increase electricity tariff.

President of the association S.P. Jeyapragasam has sent a letter requesting them to consider their plea. He said the members expected the Budget for 2022-2023 to benefit businessmen.

Business across various sectors has been slowly recovering from ruts due to the pandemic and if electricity tariff is increased, it will be hard on them, according to the letter.