Do not give exclusive reservation without caste-based census: DNCs

Madurai

10 January 2021 21:16 IST

Leaders of de-notified communities have warned of serious backlash if the State government unilaterally announced exclusive reservation for Vanniyars among the Most Backward Communities.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has demanded 20% exclusive reservation for Vanniyars in government jobs and higher education.“Southern districts will literally burn if the reservation for Vanniyars is declared without caste-based census,” said one of its leaders and former All India Forward Bloc MLA P.V. Kathiravan.

Advertising

Advertising

A few hundred members belonging to many of the 68 DNCs staged an impromptu agitation on Madurai railway junction premises demanding to declare them as de-notified tribes. “We do not want two certificates - DNCs for State government and De-notified Tribes for the Centre,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Kathiravan said just because PMK is an alliance partner of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the State government should not take a unilateral decision. “If Vanniyars, who are part of MBC, are given exclusive reservation [He claimed the government was examining giving 15% reservation] , then DNCs will be left with only 5% reservation,” he said. Those communities who vehemently opposed the British regime were declared notified communities and were subjected to repressive measures.

“We cannot give up our rights. We are ready to sacrifice our lives to uphold them,” he added. DNC leaders P. Ayyakannu and B. Thavamani Devi were among those who took part in the protest.