Do not give exclusive reservation without caste-based census: DNCs

Leaders of de-notified communities have warned of serious backlash if the State government unilaterally announced exclusive reservation for Vanniyars among the Most Backward Communities.
The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has demanded 20% exclusive reservation for Vanniyars in government jobs and higher education.“Southern districts will literally burn if the reservation for Vanniyars is declared without caste-based census,” said one of its leaders and former All India Forward Bloc MLA P.V. Kathiravan.
A few hundred members belonging to many of the 68 DNCs staged an impromptu agitation on Madurai railway junction premises demanding to declare them as de-notified tribes. “We do not want two certificates - DNCs for State government and De-notified Tribes for the Centre,” he said.
Speaking to reporters, Mr. Kathiravan said just because PMK is an alliance partner of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the State government should not take a unilateral decision. “If Vanniyars, who are part of MBC, are given exclusive reservation [He claimed the government was examining giving 15% reservation] , then DNCs will be left with only 5% reservation,” he said. Those communities who vehemently opposed the British regime were declared notified communities and were subjected to repressive measures.
“We cannot give up our rights. We are ready to sacrifice our lives to uphold them,” he added. DNC leaders P. Ayyakannu and B. Thavamani Devi were among those who took part in the protest.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath