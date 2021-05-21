‘Do not give credence to videos on social media’

Karti Chidambaram.

KARAIKUDI

21 May 2021 21:36 IST

Get the jab and protect yourself, says Karti Chidambaram

People must get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 on their own volition, instead of giving any credence to videos circulating on the social media to the contrary, said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said that considering the surge in COVID-19 cases, the State government should extend the lockdown at least by another week to contain the spread of the pandemic. People also should remain at home and should not venture out unnecessarily. Only through their cooperation, the chain could be broken.

According to doctors, he said, many people who had not taken the vaccine (both doses) had tested positive and some among them even required oxygen. There were also instances where people who had taken both the doses but still tested positive, but the infection was mild. So considering the merits, people, especially those above 45 years, should take the vaccine, he said.

The Centre should be transparent in declaring deaths due to COVID-19, as demanded by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The beginning of the end for the BJP had started with the voters rejecting it in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Slowly, but steadily, the trend would move to other States, he said.