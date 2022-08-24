Do not give bank details to strangers, warns Ramanathapuram SP

Special Correspondent Ramanathapuram
August 24, 2022 18:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai hands over recovered mobile phones in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

ADVERTISEMENT

People must not give their bank details, including one-time password, to strangers calling in the guise of bank manager or bank employee, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai said here on Wednesday.

After restoring 115 stolen and recovered mobile phones to their owners, he said people should note down the customer care number mentioned in the bank passbook and ATM card and not other numbers mentioned on the website or received through Whatsapp messages.

Stating that no organisation would give freebies, he said people who claimed to give them would swindle people's money in several instalments by luring them. Similarly, he warned against downloading any loan application on mobile phones for getting loans through them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thangadurai also cautioned people about scams involving online job offers and fake finance companies. Tricksters used cloned social media identity and photographs of friends and relatives of gullible people and siphoned off money. If someone is cheated of their money, they should immediately call 1930 toll-free number or register their complaint through www.cybercrime.gov.in

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
police
cyber crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app