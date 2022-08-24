Do not give bank details to strangers, warns Ramanathapuram SP

People must not give their bank details, including one-time password, to strangers calling in the guise of bank manager or bank employee, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai said here on Wednesday.

After restoring 115 stolen and recovered mobile phones to their owners, he said people should note down the customer care number mentioned in the bank passbook and ATM card and not other numbers mentioned on the website or received through Whatsapp messages.

Stating that no organisation would give freebies, he said people who claimed to give them would swindle people's money in several instalments by luring them. Similarly, he warned against downloading any loan application on mobile phones for getting loans through them.

Mr. Thangadurai also cautioned people about scams involving online job offers and fake finance companies. Tricksters used cloned social media identity and photographs of friends and relatives of gullible people and siphoned off money. If someone is cheated of their money, they should immediately call 1930 toll-free number or register their complaint through www.cybercrime.gov.in