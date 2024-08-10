GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Do not establish dump yard in forest land: HC

Updated - August 10, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 08:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Gudalur Municipality in Theni district not to establish any garbage dump yard in the forest land. The court took into account the objection raised by the Forest Department.

The court was hearing a petition filed by M. Ramar of Theni district. The petitioner sought a direction to forbear the authorities from putting up the garbage dumping yard near the reserve forest in Melagudalur South village in Uthamapalayam taluk. He said that the Municipality had no right to establish the dump yard in the forest land.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice R. Vijayakumar took note of the counter affidavit submitted by the Forest Department that stated that the proposed dump yard was close to the reserve forest and establishing the dump yard will affect the environment. The court directed the Municipality not to establish the garbage dump yard in the forest land.

