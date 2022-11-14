Do exercise, eat wisely and keep diabetes away, say doctors

November 14, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MADURAI

Students of Madurai Medical College took out a rally on Monday, the World Diabetes Day, to create an awareness among the public on how physical exercise and a healthy diet can prevent diabetes.

Later, Government Rajaji Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel inaugurated an exhibition of food products that can help prevent and control diabetes. The visitors were explained about the types of food and the quantity a diabetic can take - more of radish, brinjal, lady’s finger, cauliflower, apple, guava, and less of carrot, beetroot potato, and banana. Such fruits and vegetables were on display for better registration in the mind of visitors.

E. Subbiah, Head of Diabetology Department, said since millets had low average Glycemic Index (GI), which helped in maintaining sugar level, people must include them in their diet.

He said at least 18% of the State population is prone to develop diabetes while 14% are already diabetic. “Prevalence of diabetes is high among women (30%) than men (28%). Every year, at least two infants diagnosed with neonatal diabetes, a rare condition affecting infants below six months. So, people must make conscious dietary and lifestyle changes to keep the disease at bay,” said Dr. Subbaih.

“Plate model is an effective way to follow a diet pattern - while eating one must fill a plate with 50% of high-fibre food followed by 25% each of protein-rich food and millet-based food. It makes for a holistic meal and inline with the adage – ‘Unave Marundhu’ (food itself is medicine),” he said and added that vegetables must become a part of the dinner too.

Department of Food Science and Nutrition of Community Science College and Research Institute, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University had put up an exhibition of cookies, noodles, idli and adai from millets such as 'kambu' and 'thinai'.

G. Gurumeenkashi, professort, who spoke on ‘unave marundhu,’ said ready to eat millet products encouraged people to switch over to healthier choices, and helped millet farmers in the end.