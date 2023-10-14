Do away with redundant farm tools, farmers tell Theni district administration

October 14, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - THENI

Farmers under the aegis of various associations have appealed to the District Administration to examine the possibilities of hiring gadget and equipment, including harvester machines, useful during the harvest season, urging the officials concerned to do away with farm tools that do not aid in the irrigation process.

In a memorandum submitted to the Agriculture Engineering Department, the farmers sought the procurement of at least one or two harvester machines for the district. “Currently, we are renting out the machines from Salem district, for which private parties are charging exorbitant price between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000 per hour. The hourly rent may been ₹600 or ₹750 only had the government owned the machines,” said the association members.

Cumbum Valley Farmers’ Association leader K. M. Abbas said the procurement of harvester machines by the Agriculture Engineering Department would have been of immense benefit to farmers undertaking harvesting activities in Gudalur, Cumbum, Uthamapalayam, Chinnamanur, Seeliyampatti, Kottur and Palanichettipatti in the district. Close to 14,800 acres are being harvested here.

In the absence of daily wage earners’, the farmers’ were dependent on machines for sowing seeds and fertilisers and for harvesting their produce. Farmers say the farm tools procured by the department have not been of benefit to them. “The government should provide whatever is necessary for the farmers on a cost-to-cost basis or with little margins for maintenance of the machines. This alone would help save money,” said, Arulraj, a farmer in Uthamapalayam.

The government is keen on enhancing the target of the crop coverage and campaigned in a big way for releasing water for irrigation from the Periyar dam on June 1. However, they failed to provide basic infrastructural facilities such as harvester machines.

“In the absence of farm labourers, equipment such as harvester machines have become the need of the hour”, Mr. Abbas said, adding, “Harvesting is under way on 14,807 acres of land in Cumbum valley and in Madurai district, 45,011 acres are ready for harvest; therefore, two or three harvester machines would be ideal”.

The farmers’ also said that the district administration should open Direct Procurement Centres (DPC) as many private players from Tiruchi were procuring the paddy for a low price.