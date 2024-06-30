Do all public parks enable visitors to reconnect with nature?

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently took a serious view taking note of the poor maintenance of a park in the city. Hearing a public interest litigation petition, the court has directed Madurai Corporation to file a detailed report on steps to be taken to maintain and restore the park.

The court was hearing the petition seeking a direction to the authorities to restore the AR Memorial Children’s Park in K.K. Nagar. This is not the first time that the court has issued directions to the authorities to maintain parks in the city. Earlier, the ECO Park on Thangaraj Salai and the Rajaji Park near Tamukkam were under the High Court scanner. The PIL petitions are pending before the court.

In 2022, while disposing of a PIL petition that sought a direction to the authorities to maintain the parks under Madurai Corporation, the court observed that green spaces were vanishing due to urbanisation and that it has become a luxury for middle class and poor people to connect with nature. Perhaps, public parks created and maintained by the government are the only spaces available for common man. Thus, the idea that parks are merely spaces for recreation is long gone and they are valued for the social and ecosystem services they provide.

“Socially, public parks are spaces characterised by non-exclusivity, that the common men have provided for themselves. In urbanised landscapes, they are spaces that enable humans to reconnect with nature and have also been found to play a major role in mental well-being,” the court observed.

“Ecologically, they serve as spots of biodiversity and put nature back at the heart of urban life; they moderate temperatures and counter the urban heat island effect; they are urban lung spaces. Therefore, it is imperative to value public parks as social and ecological necessity than as spaces for amenities and public recreation”, the court had observed while disposing of the petition directing the Corporation to maintain the parks providing adequate facilities and also to take steps for the creation of new parks.

However, a few months later, yet another petition was filed before the High Court. In 2023, the petition sought a direction to the authorities to take steps to maintain and upgrade the infrastructure at Eco Park and Rajaji Park.

The petitioner, M. Pozhilan, had complained that there was a play area for children. However, the benches, slides and swings were rusted and broken and this made it unsafe for children. He also said that the restrooms were unclean. The fountain at ECO Park was not functioning and the water at the mini pond inside was stagnant and unclean. The park was poorly maintained and so was the Rajaji Park, he said.

Recently, the High Court took a serious view of violations at AR Memorial Children’s Park. The petition was filed by Mr. Pozhilan. He said the park had become a hotspot for unlawful activities and was detrimental to the well-being of both residents and visitors.

The court directed the Corporation Commissioner to visit the park along with the officials concerned, note down the violations, evaluate and file a detailed report along with photographs. The court called for details on total area of parks and the trees, and steps to restore the parks.

Tamil Nadu Parks, Play-fields and Open spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1959 Section 2(d) of the Act defines the word ‘park’ as a piece of land on which there are no buildings or of which not more than one-twentieth part is covered with buildings, and the whole or the remainder of which is laid out as a garden with trees, plants or flower beds or as a lawn or as a meadow and maintained as a place for the resort of the public for recreation, air or light.

Section 7 of the Act, casts the duty upon the government / local authorities to maintain parks in clean and proper condition. In respect of notified parks and play fields, which are not vested with the government / local authorities, the authorities may direct the owners of such parks to maintain the same.

The court observed that the Right to Life as defined under Article 21 of the Constitution, includes the Right to Health. As per Article 47 of the Constitution, it is the duty of the State to maintain public health. The Tamil Nadu Parks, Play-fields and Open space (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1959 has been enacted in the interest of the public to preserve and regulate parks, play-fields and open spaces in the State, the court observed.

Madurai Corporation authorities said that pursuant to the court direction, an inspection was conducted at AR Memorial Children’s Park, and that more inspections would follow.

Mr. Pozhilan, who is a resident of K.K. Nagar, said the purpose for which the park was established is not being fulfilled. The public are also duty-bound to keep parks and public spaces clear. The authorities should monitor and regulate them, he said.

Advocate T. Seeni Syed Amma said that spaces that have been earmarked for parks, if left unguarded, are encroached upon. Examples are many in the city. The authorities should ensure that the spaces earmarked for parks should be used only for that purpose, she said.

Contrary to popular belief, not all parks in Madurai are in a rundown condition. Beautification works are taking place in Sundaram Park in K.K. Nagar and a few others. Residents say the ECO Park in Tirupparankundram is in shipshape.

