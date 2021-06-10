DNT welfare association wants caste-based census to be taken up in TN

Such an exercise will ensure proper representation for people from all castes in job opportunities in all organisations, a statement from the association said

The De-notified Tribes Welfare Association has asked the State Government to immediately take up a caste-based census and regulate caste-wise reservation, based on their educational and social status.

In a statement, its adviser, Pannerselvam, said such an exercise will ensure proper representation for people from all castes in job opportunities in all organisations.

Welcoming the move to put on hold the 10.5% reservation in education and jobs provided to Vanniyars citing legal cases, Dr. Pannerselvam said that social justice should not be misused for furthering political gains.

Citing the Supreme Court order with respect to reservation to Marathas, he said that the apex court has said that only the President of India has the powers to classify backward classes. He asked why the 10.5% reservation to the Vanniyars was enacted in a hurry before taking up the caste-based census. He also expressed concern over providing 34.5% reservation in post-graduate courses in medicine since 1986, despite Tamil Nadu having 69% reservation.