DMK’s Thamizh Selvi is Tenkasi district panchayat council chairperson

Tenkasi

22 October 2021 19:43 IST

The ruling DMK’s Thamizh Selvi has become the district panchayat council chairperson of Tenkasi district.

The polling held for electing district panchayat council chairperson witnessed fiery competition between councillors Thamizh Selvi of ward 12 and Kanimozhi of ward 6, both affiliated to the DMK. While Ms. Thamizh Selvi bagged eight votes, Ms. Kanimozhi polled only five votes as a councillor remained neutral by not casting his vote.

In the election for district panchayat council vice-chairman Congress councillor from ward 8 Udhayakrishnan got nine votes while his rival DMK’s Chandraleela of ward 1 got only three votes as two members remained neutral.

Election for the vice-president of Puliyarai village panchayat has been withheld following unruly incidents. When the election was to be conducted, DMK-backed Guru Murthy and AIADMK’s Saravanan were in the fray. When some of the ward members, who are reportedly supporters of Mr. Saravanan, came to cast their votes, the DMK cadre stopped them forcibly and one of them allegedly pulled the sari of a ward member.

As these unsavoury incidents triggered tension, election for the panchayat vice-president of Puliyarai village panchayat was withheld even as the AIADMK men, led by Kadayanallur MLA Krishna Murali staged road rook on the Tenkasi – Kollam main road.

The MLA said the police should give due protection to the AIADMK-backed Mr. Saravanan and the ward members and conduct the election in fair manner after deploying police. As the demands were met, the protest was withdrawn. The election for the vice-president post will be held later as decided by the State Election Commission.

Persons who have been elected as Chairpersons and deputies of panchayat unions are: Kadayam – Chellammal and Mahesh Mayavan; Keezhapaavoor – Kaveri and Muthukumar; Alangulam – Divya and Selvakodi; Kadayanallur – Subbammal and Aiventhiran; Vasudevanallur – Muthaiah Pandian and Chandramohan; Kuruvikulam – Vijayalakshmi and Murugeswari; Sankarankovil – Sankarapandian and Selvi; Shencottai – Thirumalai Selvi and Kala; Tenkasi – Shaik Abdullah and Kanagaraj Muthupandian.

In Melaneelithanallur Madhavi was elected as chairman while election for vice-chairman has been withheld for want of quorum.