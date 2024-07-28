GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK’s protest against Budget only to hide people’s anger against State: EPS

Published - July 28, 2024 08:22 pm IST - Thoothukudi

The Hindu Bureau

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam staged a protest against the Union Budget to hide the people’s anger and aversion against the failures of the DMK Government such as deteriorating law and order, price rise and increasing drug sale, alleged AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday.

Addressing journalists at Thoothukudi Airport, the Leader of the Opposition, however, said that whichever party was in power in the Centre, it had not given the funds demanded by Tamil Nadu.

“The DMK has attempted to politicise the Union Budget issue.”

Claiming that the Centre had not allocated adequate funds to Tamil Nadu, the ruling party held protests across the State only to hide the anger of the people against its failures,” he said.

The same DMK was part of the Union Government for 13 years under the Congress and the BJP. Even one of the Union Finance Ministers then was from Tamil Nadu. “How much funds did the DMK brought to Tamil Nadu in those days? How many new projects were implemented and how much did they benefit the State?” he asked.

Charging that the DMK had failed to do so in the past, Mr. Palaniswami said that the DMK leadership only wanted their family members in power and not bothered about the people.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is raking up the issue of Madurai AIIMS, has not made functional the Cattle Park constructed at a cost of ₹ 1,000 crore only because it was brought by the AIADMK Government, he charged.

