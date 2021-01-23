DMK’s promises are made only to be broken: Minister

R. B. Udayakumar

Madurai

23 January 2021 22:08 IST

‘The people are clear and the wave is in favour of the AIADMK ‘

On the eve of election, the DMK leaders make promises that are only to be broken, said AIADMK leader and Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the DMK has been practising the art of finding fault with their political opponents. With elections approaching for the Assembly, they have started the work. “The public knows who has done right and who has been misleading or cheating,” he said.

To a query, he said that in 2006, the DMK came to power promising to give two acres of land. ‘Did they give?’ he asked. In 2019 too, on the eve of the Lok Sabha election, the party managed a win by giving false promises, he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the AIADMK government had worked hard and many people were saved from the clutches of death. “Numerous welfare measures, which were announced in 2016 by our late leader Jayalalithaa, has been implemented. We will continue to protect the needy”, he said and added that the DMK cannot mislead the people this time as voters were aware of their plans.

Asked about the charge that the AIADMK was corrupt, he denied it and said the Opposition were indulging in cheap politics as they could not stomach popularity of the ruling party. The people were clear and the wave was in favour of the AIADMK, he added.

Earlier, he inspected the works being completed at T. Kunnathur near Thirumangalam here where a temple is being built in memory of late MGR and Jayalalithaa on a sprawling compound. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam would inaugurate the temple where a life size statue of the two leaders would be unveiled on January 30.