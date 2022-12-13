DMK’s only achievement is building library in the name of Karunanidhi: Udayakumar

December 13, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The only ‘achievement’ of the DMK government was construction of a library in the name of former party president and Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, and the farmers in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar were keeping their fingers crossed over the proposed construction of a new reservoir by the Kerala government, said former Minister and AIADMK MLA R.B. Udayakumar.

Presiding over a demonstration organised as part of State-wide agitation by the AIADMK in Usilampatti to condemn the hike in price of milk, electricity charge and property tax on Tuesday, he said the DMK had made people’s lives miserable.

Even as the people were getting back to normalcy post-COVID-19 pandemic, the steep rise in taxes and price of essential commodities such as milk forced them to borrow from every source. The property tax hike had, in fact, forced many people reconsider decision to own a house, he claimed.

The stoic silence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Mullaperiyar dam row had become convenient for the Left-led government in Kerala to announce construction of a new reservoir, for which ₹1,200 crore had been earmarked , Mr. Udayakumar said.

He said by winning a legal battle in the Supreme Court in 2014, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa restored the rights of the farmers on Mullaperiyar dam to increase water level to 142 feet and beyond. However, by introducing rule curve theory, the present DMK government neglected the farmers’ interests and rights, he added.

In Madurai city, former Minister Sellur K. Raju, who led the demonstration, said the people expected Mr. Stalin to at least announce some relief to the people on Wednesday when his son and MLA Udayanidhi Stalin would become a Minister. After squeezing the public by imposing hefty taxes, the DMK leader was rewarding his son with the Ministership. This showed the DMK’s hidden agenda, he said.

Dynastic politics would not be tolerated by the people of Tamil Nadu and the DMK would have to pay a heavy price in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Raju said, adding the Ministers too have forgotten about AIIMS — Madurai.

In his address, MLA and senior AIADMK leader V.V. Rajan Chellappa said when the DMK was sitting in the Opposition, its functionaries made tall claims and false promises. After coming to power, they indulged in corruption. There had been no tangible progress in the State and the CM only inaugurated the projects that were initiated by former CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The days of the DMK government appeared to be shrinking as the people were unhappy. The roads were in a bad shape. Traffic chaos showed that authorities had no planning. The prices of essential commodities had touched a new high. In short, the people expected Mr. Palaniswami to return to power soon, he said.