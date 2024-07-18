DMK’s kangaroo courts behind breakdown of law and order in TN, charges Sasikala

Continuing her tirade against the ruling DMK, former interim general secretary of AIADMK V.K. Sasikala has charged that law and order in Tamil Nadu would improve instantly if the ‘kangaroo courts’ being conducted by the ruling DMK men were crushed with an iron hand.

As she continued her political tour in the district on Thursday, Ms. Sasikala said the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, which is in the worst shape now due to the ‘kattapanchayats’ and rowdism of the DMK men, should be transformed completely with an iron hand. If the DMK men refused to stop their atrocities, looting of natural resources, hooch tragedies being caused by liberal bootlegging etc. the police should come to the people’s rescue by crushing this menace.

“If not, the people, who cannot be the victims and the spectators, should bring about the change in Tamil Nadu by reviving Jayalalithaa’s rule in 2026. It’s in your hands. People should overthrow this government, which is not ready to correct itself even after witnessing 67 hooch tragedy deaths at Kallakurichi and other serious law and order issues,” Ms. Sasikala said.

She charged that the uncontrolled smuggling of minerals from Tenkasi district to Kerala was going on with the connivance of the administration. Even though hundreds of lorries carrying minerals to the neighbouring State had to cross several check-posts en route, the looting of natural wealth could not be controlled by the official machinery.

Ms. Sasikala also appealed to the AIADMK men to unitedly carry on their good work for the welfare of the people to save Tamil Nadu from the DMK’s anarchic rule.

