Victory of even one BJP candidate will be a drop of poison in pot of milk:Kanimozhi

10 February 2022 18:48 IST

Victory of even a single candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party in the urban local body election would be like a drop of poison in a pot of milk, said Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP, Kanimozhi.

She was addressing voters at a series of spots in Virudhunagar town seeking votes for candidates of DMK and its alliance parties on Thursday.

Stating that the ULB election was a fight between the good and the evil, she said that people should not vote for the BJP.“Even if one candidate from BJP won the election, it will be like a drop of poison in a pot of milk,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

When the DMK assumed office in the State, the COVID condition was in a worst position.People were struggling to get even beds in the hospitals to treat their loved ones.

However, now the situation has changed and the DMK has protected the people from the pandemic.

Stating that councilors of ULBs were like bridge between the Government and the people, she said only if good people are elected, they would bring to the notice of the Government the need of the people.

“If you elect people belonging to other parties, they will not be bothered about your needs,” she said.

Stating that AIADMK was another face of the BJP, she said that the AIADMK has severed ties with the national party only for the ULB and soon join hands with it.“Hence, do not give any opportunity for the AIADMK in this election,” she said.

Ms. Kanimozhi promised that the shutters of the Anaikuttam dam would be soon replaced and the UGD works and second combined drinking water schemes would be completed in the town.

==eom==17.36