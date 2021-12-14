DMK govt. corrupt: BJP

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu, which was involved in corruption and channelising the money accrued to one particular family, had no intellectual ability to design and execute welfare schemes, BJP State president K. Annamalai said.

Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi airport on Tuesday, he said the DMK government was involved in “cut, commission and corruption”. While 20% of commission was demanded for sanctioning contracts for all projects or giving permission for starting industries, a commission of 4% was taken for clearing bills after execution of projects.

Since the entire quantum of money acquired through corruption was channelised to one particular family, the DMK’s lower-level office-bearers did not carry out any relief work.

“Tamil Nadu should be saved from this serious threat. The people should question this worst threat of corruption, which is the only achievement of this administration. Even ordinary men will start questioning this corrupt government as it will pathetically stand exposed within four months,” he said.

Asserting that the Stalin’s administration lacked ‘intellectual ability’ to conceive and implement new schemes, the BJP leader said all Central government’s schemes were being rechristened and relaunched in Tamil Nadu as if they were its brainchild. While ‘New Education Policy’ had been introduced in Tamil Nadu as ‘Illam Thaedi Kalvi’, ‘Jan Oushad Kendra’ was launched as ‘Malivu vilai marunthu’.

“While a Minister says the positive features of the New Education Policy would be followed in Tamil Nadu, another Minister says there is no need for the NEP here. We can conclude that this government and its Ministers have no intellectual ability but only siphoning off funds from the people even in ‘Jal Jeevan Scheme’ meant for giving drinking water connections to the rural poor,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai said corruption in ‘Jal Jeevan Scheme’ had been brought to the notice of the Centre and the Union Minister had promised to look into it during his visit to Tamil Nadu.

He said the loan given by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ‘narikorava’ woman Aswini, who was denied permission to sit in the common feast of a temple, during his visit to her house was the Centre’s Mudhra Loan Scheme meant for giving loans to vendors and small traders.

Mr. Annamalai, who participated in the party workers’ meet held here ahead of the urban civic polls, said the Tamil Nadu Police, who could do excellent work, could not discharge their duties as their hands were tied. Consequently, extremism reared its ugly head in the State and the hands of religious extremists from Tamil Nadu in heinous crimes like bomb blasts in other States were detected by the NIA. He said the government was silencing its critics as there was no space for freedom of expression in the State.