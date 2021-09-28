Elect right persons, says Kanimozhi

People of Tenkasi district should elect the right candidates as their representatives in the upcoming rural local bodies so that all the benefits of the “people-oriented DMK government” reached them without fail, said party MP, Kanimozhi on Tuesday.

Addressing an election rally at Kadayanallur seeking votes for the DMK and its allies for the Tenkasi District Panchayat and Kadayanallur and Sengottai panchayat unions, she alleged the previous AIADMK Government had failed to implement its poll promises in the last 10 years. In contract, she said, the DMK regime has “fulfilled most of its election promises” in the first four months after assuming office.

“Earlier, the men refused to allow girl children to go to schools and women for shopping citing their travel expenditure. But, now after the DMK Government provided free bus travel for women [in ordinary fare buses], the women have got the freedom to travel. Men now encourage women to go to markets,” she said.

Similarly, Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, has implemented providing free power supply to one lakh farmers.

“Mr. Stalin is following the foot steps of former Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, who fulfilled all his poll promises,” she said.

However, she said that the Chief Minister and Ministers cannot know the needs of each and every household and hence for the Government to know the local needs, the people should elect the right candidates in the rural local body elections and get the benefits of the State Government.

Giving credit to the DMK Government for drastically bringing down the number of COVID cases, she said in the past people suffered to find beds and get oxygen supply. “But, now you are coming out (with confidence) without masks only because of the situation created by the DMK Government,” she said advising people to continue to wear masks as a precautionary measure.

The DMK and its allies will win the rural local body elections in a big way as they would seek votes for the DMK Government’s four-month achievements, she felt.