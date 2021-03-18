DMK to ‘expedite’ probe into death of Jayalalithaa

SIVAGANGA

18 March 2021 23:09 IST

The DMK president M K Stalin said that he would expedite submission of the report of the Justice Arumughasamy Commission probing the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and bring out the ‘truth.’

Speaking at an election rally here at Tirupathur Assembly constituency on Thursday in support of DMK and alliance candidate including K. R. Periakaruppan, Tamilarasi (DMK), Maangudi (Congress) and Gunasekaran (CPI), he said that though the DMK had differences of opinion with the AIADMK and its leader Ms. Jayalalithaa, the DMK had condoled her death and expressed its grief with the party functionaries and the cadre when former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa died.

The AIADMK government had established the one-man commission to probe into the death of their late leader. However, the leaders including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had conveniently blamed the DMK (Karunanidhi and Stalin) as responsible for the death. The commission had summoned Mr. Panneerselvam and for reasons known only to him (OPS), he had evaded appearance.

So, Mr Palaniswami should speak in a responsible manner and not mislead the people for the sake of levelling charges.

Posing a few questions to the gathering on the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities now and in the DMK regime, Mr Stalin said that the AIADMK government had done nothing to reduce the price. All of Mr Palaniswamy’s announcements were done to woo the voters after the election dates were announced.

The DMK president said that the DMK will prioritise issues such as public grievances redressal, jobs for the deserving people, reservation for womenfolk and would bring down the prices of essential items. In an emotional appeal, he said that as the son of (Kalaignar) Karunanidhi, who had ruled the State for five times, ‘I expect your support this time’ and reminded the electorate to cast their votes without fail on April 6.