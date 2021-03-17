Candidates file nominations in Virudhunagar and Bodi

A total of 23 persons including the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Virudhunagar Assembly constituency, G. Pandurangan, 37, filed their nominations in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday.

The Congress candidate for Srivilliputtur, P.S.W. Madhav Rao, 63, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam candidate for Virudhunagar, M. Thangaraj, 57, also submitted their nominations.

Naam Tamilar candidates, K. Pandi (Sattur), L. Suyambulingam, 31, (Virudhunagar) filed their nominations.

The highest number of nominations of seven were received for Tiruchuli, followed by Virudhunagar (5), three each in Srivilliputtur and Sattur, two each in Sivakasi and Aruppukottai and one in Rajapalayam.

This includes dummy candidates and independents.

Ramanathapuram

R. S. Rajakannappan, DMK candidate for Mudukalathur constituency, filed his nomination on Wednesday.

Sathan Prabakar, sitting AIADMK MLA, filed his nomination in Paramakudi.

The AIADMK candidate K. C. Aneemuthu, Venkatesan of Naam Tamilar Katchi filed nominations in Thiruvadanai.

Bodi

The DMK candidate Thanga Tamil Selvan filed his nomination in Bodi Assembly constituency with a minimum number of people accompanying him.

The AIADMK candidate O Panneerselvam filed his nomination three days ago. A large number of people had accompanied him.

The police have registered a case against eight persons without mentioning their names.