DMK MP M. Kanimozhi said that the AIADMK government has failed to protect farmers, fireworks industry and women.

In her “Stalin’s voice towards dawn” campaign here on Thursday, she said the government did not defend the fireworks industry when many States had banned bursting of crackers during Deepavali. She said the decision to ban crackers had badly hit over one crore people who were directly and indirectly employed in fireworks industry.

After interacting with women in Tiruchuli Assembly constituency, she said there was no protection to women. The DMK had introduced marriage assistance scheme and gave equal rights to women in ancestral property. Its concept of self-help groups gave self respect to women. But SHGs were being threatened by financial institutions even during the lockdown period.

Ms. Kanimozhi said that many farmers were complaining that compensation under crop insurance scheme was denied to them on the pretext that not all farmers of the village or region were affected. While the DMK introduced Uzhavar Sandhai to avoid middlemen, the AIADMK was supporting the Centre’s three farm laws which would help corporates to dictate terms to farmers.

“The farm laws have snatched the right to chose the crop to grow. Important crops have been removed from the list of essential commodities and it would lead to large scale hoarding and price rise due to artificial demand that would be created,” she said.

Tiruchuli MLA and DMK north Virudhunagar district secretary Thangam Thennarasu was present.

Sivakasi

The party to be floated by former Union Minister M. K. Alagiri or by actor Rajnikanth will affect the chances of the DMK coming to power, said MP M. Kanimozhi.

She told reporters here on Thursday that anyone can float a party in a democratic country. ‘I need not comment on that,’ she said. When asked whether it would be a branch of the DMK, she said that such a question should be addressed to the person who is floating the party. However, the party will in no way affect prospects of the DMK. ‘People are very clear about voting for the DMK,’ she said.

She said that parties would come up with several strategies to prevent the DMK from coming to power but its victory cannot be stopped. Earlier, she interacted with fireworks and match units workers here.