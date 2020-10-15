Removal of VC sought

The DMK youth and the students’ wing organised demonstration here on Thursday condemning the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University Surappa for having “unilaterally” written a letter to the Union Government on mobilising on its own the funds required for attaining ‘Institute of Eminence’ status and demanding his removal from the post.

Led by Durai, deputy organiser of youth wing, they staged a demonstration in front of Anna University’s Regional Office here on the Government College of Engineering premises on Tirunelveli – Nagercoil Highway and raised slogans demanding the immediate ouster of Prof. Surappa.

They said the VC had been functioning in “autocratic manner” ever since he assumed office as he was enjoying the blessings of the ‘saffron party’. When the Union Government decided to bring the Anna University under its control with the motive of denying reservations to the students of Backward Classes, a proposal to offer ‘Institute of Eminence’ status to the university was made for which the State Government had to ensure the allocation of ₹ 1,500 crore over a period of five years as its share.

However, without consulting the Tamil Nadu government, Prof. Surappa had written a letter to the Union Government saying that the Anna University itself had the ability to mobilize this fund to get the ‘Institute of Eminence’ status. Instead of seeking permission from the Tamil Nadu government, which founded the Anna University, for allocation of funds for development of the institution, he was functioning in “unilateral manner” for facilitating the Centre’s “ulterior motive” of bringing Anna University under its control in every aspect.

They alleged that the proposed division of Anna University would seriously affect its standards.

In the agitation organised in front of Anna University Constituent Engineering College, members of the DMK’s students and the youth wing participated.

Similar agitations were organised in Tenkasi and Nagercoil also.