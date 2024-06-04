DMK wrests Theni from AIADMK; AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran loses

Thanga Tamilselvan, the DMK candidate has been declared as the new MP-elect of the Theni Lok Sabha constituency.

With this victory, the DMK has wrested the seat from the AIADMK, which was won in 2019 by O.P. Raveendranath Kumar, son of the former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the AIADMK.

Theni Lok Sabha consists of Theni, Bodinayakkanur, Cumbum and Uthamapalayam in Theni district and Usilampatti and Sholavandan in Madurai district.

The DMK candidate polled 5,71,493 votes, AIADMK candidate V.T. Narayanasamy bagged 1,55,587 votes, TTV Dhinakaran of the AMMK secured 2,92,668 votes, Madhan of Naam Tamilar Katchi managed with 76,834 votes and NOTA received 11,336 votes.

Interestingly, the DMK candidate was in the lead in all the Assembly constituencies and the early leads gave him the comfort of establishing the margin during the counting.

There were several criticisms against Mr. Thanga Tamilselvan for having jumped from the AIADMK to the AMMK and that he would not be loyal to the DMK. However, he overcame them and fought with the support of the cadres across the constituency. The DMK’s strongman and Minister for Registration P. Moorthy, who was in charge for the two Assembly segments in Madurai district falling under the Theni LS constituency, was also instrumental in the victory.

The AMMK leader Mr Dhinakaran had polled 2,92,668 votes, but he was no match to his rival contestant from the DMK. Though Mr. Dhinakaran was equally popular as he had been an MP in the erstwhile Periyakulam constituency, he failed to take on the DMK beyond certain limits. Taking to X, he had charged that despite the money power and muscle power by the DMK, the people had voted for him boldly. Thanking the voters, his cadres and the alliance partners, Mr Dhinakaran said that he would always be accessible to serve the needy.

The AIADMK candidate was described as an ordinary worker and that the party’s chief campaign in charge R. B. Udayakumar said that they would take stock of the reasons for the defeat. He said that the DMK need not celebrate its victory as the margin had been narrowed down heavily, which showed that anti-incumbency was very much in existence.

Returning Officer R.V. Shajeevana handed over the certificate to Mr Thanga Tamilselvan in the presence of the party functionaries and MLAs.

