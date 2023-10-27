DMK works for entire Tamil Nadu while Modi works for Adani, says Udhayanidhi

October 27, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who should work tirelessly for the wellbeing of all Indians, is working overtime for the unimaginable growth of Adani conglomerate alone, Minister of Sports and secretary of DMK’s youth wing Udhayanidhi Stalin has alleged.

Addressing the party workers’ meeting held at KTC Nagar in Palayamkottai on Friday to motivate them to participate in large number at the DMK’s youth wing conference to be held in Salem on December 17, Mr. Udhayanidhi said Mr. Modi, who was referring to DMK quite often now-a-days even while speaking at meetings in north Indian States, was scared of the DMK and hence was accusing Tamil Nadu of experiencing ‘dynasty politics’.

While Mr. Modi was working overtime for the phenomenal growth of the ‘Adani Empire’ instead of working for all Indians, the DMK was working for the Tamils, Tamil Nadu and their progress.

“Hence, entire Tamil Nadu is a family affiliated to the DMK and the family of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, for which we’re working overtime by introducing revolutionary welfare schemes. That is why the State of Tamil Nadu is witnessing dynasty politics,” he noted.

The Minister also accused the Modi-led Union Government of getting mired in a range of scams worth about ₹7.50 lakh crore as per the recently released Comptroller and Auditor General’s Report.

Mr. Udhayanidhi once again renewed his appeal to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to join hands with the DMK in “eradicating NEET” from Tamil Nadu.

“Since four MLAs of BJP alone were opposing the resolution to dispense with NEET for medical admission even as it was moved in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, the AIADMK should stand with the DMK for the cause of the younger generation. But Mr. Palaniswami is accusing the DMK of enacting a drama. In fact, we’re fighting against the NEET, which has so far claimed 22 lives in Tamil Nadu. Hence, our victory against NEET is DMK’s real victory,” he said.

Appealing to the cadre to partake in the ongoing signature campaign against NEET, he said, “we should collect 50 lakh signatures in 50 days to submit it during the DMK’s youth wing conference at Salem on December 17 to the Chief Minister, who in turn will forward it to the people concerned for achieving our goal.”

In a function organised separately in a private marriage hall, Mr. Udhayanidhi handed over cash assistance to the party veterans.

