DMK worker attempts suicide in Madurai

A 70-year-old Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) worker, Ganesan, allegedly attempted suicide in front of the residence of the party’s Madurai (Urban) district secretary, G. Thalapathi, at Tirupparankundram on Thursday (August 29, 2024). Mr. Ganesan, a Managiri native, suffered 90 percent burns and has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for treatment.

The police said that Mr. Ganesan, who was with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as its Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai president in Aavin, joined the DMK in 2016.

He had previously attempted suicide demanding the removal of R.N. Ravi as the Governor of Tamil Nadu in August 2023.

On Thursday, Mr. Ganesan went to meet Mr. Thalapathi, who is the Madurai North MLA, and complained that he was not given due importance by the party cadre.

After stepping out of his house, he attempted suicide but was rescued by onlookers.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

