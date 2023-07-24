ADVERTISEMENT

DMK women’s wing stages protest in Virudhunagar against Manipur riots

July 24, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK women’s wing on Monday staged a protest in Virudhunagar against the Centre for its inaction on the sexual assault on Kuki tribal women in Manipur.

The protest was led by the women’s wing organisers, Sumathi Ramamoorthi (south district) and Saraswathi (north district). Virudhunagar MLA A.R.R. Srinivasan, Sivakasi Mayor I. Sangeetha and Deputy Mayor Vignesh Priya participated.

The protesters raised slogans against the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre for maintaining silence on the horrific incident. They demanded that the Centre take steps to immediately stop the riots in Manipur and arrest the perpetrators of the crime against the women.

They also raised slogans demanding the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh.

Rajapalayam Municipal Chairperson Pavithra and Sattur Panchayat Union Chairperson Nirmala Kadairkarairaj were also present.

