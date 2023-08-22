HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman DMK councillor, residents resort to flash strike seeking swift action by civic authorities

August 22, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
DMK councillor V. Lakshikka Sree and residents staging a road blockade agitation in Madurai on Tuesday.

DMK councillor V. Lakshikka Sree and residents staging a road blockade agitation in Madurai on Tuesday.

A DMK woman councillor representing ward number 79 comprising Jeeva Nagar, Ramiah Street, Sundararajapuram Market among others resorted to a flash strike by squatting on the road with a few residents on Tuesday.

As a result, vehicle movement in the locality was affected for about 30 to 45 minutes.

On information, the police and civic authorities arrived. Inquiries revealed that the councillor V. Lakshikka Sree had complained to officials of Madurai Corporation about leak in the sewer lines, which had got mixed up with the drinking water pipelines.

Despite repeated appeals and reminders over the past six months to the officials and the Mayor, there was no tangible action. Hence, the woman councillor squatted on the road along with the tax-paying citizens.

Some of the DMK functionaries and office-bearers also joined the flash strike and demanded swift action. Some other residents complained about waterlogging in lowlying areas. With even small showers, the approach roads towards the market are non-motorable.

The residents urged the officials to attend to the work on a war-footing and help them live peacefully. Following an assurance that the work would be attended to, the agitation was dropped, police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.