August 22, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MADURAI

A DMK woman councillor representing ward number 79 comprising Jeeva Nagar, Ramiah Street, Sundararajapuram Market among others resorted to a flash strike by squatting on the road with a few residents on Tuesday.

As a result, vehicle movement in the locality was affected for about 30 to 45 minutes.

On information, the police and civic authorities arrived. Inquiries revealed that the councillor V. Lakshikka Sree had complained to officials of Madurai Corporation about leak in the sewer lines, which had got mixed up with the drinking water pipelines.

Despite repeated appeals and reminders over the past six months to the officials and the Mayor, there was no tangible action. Hence, the woman councillor squatted on the road along with the tax-paying citizens.

Some of the DMK functionaries and office-bearers also joined the flash strike and demanded swift action. Some other residents complained about waterlogging in lowlying areas. With even small showers, the approach roads towards the market are non-motorable.

The residents urged the officials to attend to the work on a war-footing and help them live peacefully. Following an assurance that the work would be attended to, the agitation was dropped, police said.