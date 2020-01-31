DMK wins vice-chairperson post at Melur

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate R. Balakrishnan became the vice-chairperson of Melur panchayat union in the indirect election held on Thursday. However, election to the post of Vadipatti union chairperson and vice-chairperson was deferred for the second time as none of the panchayat union ward members turned up for voting.

Mr. Balakrishnan from ward number 3 won 12 votes and his opponent Venkatesan from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 10 votes. When indirect election for Melur union, having 22 wards, was held on January 11, only seven panchayat union ward members were present for voting.

At Vadipatti union, out of the 14 panchayat union ward members, not even a single member was present during voting on Thursday. While AIADMK had won seven out of the 14 seats in the union, DMK won six seats and an independent candidate won one seat.

Earlier, the indirect election at Vadipatti was deferred as only seven panchayat union ward members - six from AIADMK and one independent candidate - turned up for voting.

Indirect elections for the post of vice-president was scheduled for 28 village panchayats on Thursday. But elections were held only for 19 village panchayats. As required number of panchayat ward members did not turn up for voting, elections in Thindiyur, Arasappanpatti, Poonjuthi, Therkutheru, Athankaraipatti, Melathirumanickam, Kilavaneri, Sennampatti and Valayankulam panchayats have been postponed.