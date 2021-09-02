DMK will soon accept farm laws and NEET, says Annamalai

THOOTHUKUDI

02 September 2021 20:11 IST

State BJP president K. Annamalai on Thursday said the DMK, which initially opposed the Centre’s projects and later accepted them after understanding their advantages, would soon accept the farm laws and NEET too.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Annamalai, who was here to attend a party workers’ meeting, said the DMK, which was in deep slumber for 10 years when it was the opposition party, was blindly opposing all Central schemes and project including the defence corridor. They, who released black balloons and sported black shirts to showcase their opposition when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Tamil Nadu to inaugurate the prestigious scheme, lauded it, with Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu praising the project after the DMK returned to power.

After lamenting that the Centre behaved like a stepmother in distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, Minister for Public Health Ma. Subramaniam was saying that the State had adequate vaccine stock, thanks to the Union government, he said.

“Hence, the DMK, which has passed a resolution in the Assembly against the farm laws and NEET with political motive, will understand the reality and accept it within next three months,” Mr. Annamalai said and urged the party workers to explain the advantages of the farm laws and NEET to the public.

Addressing the party workers, he said the BJP, which won four Assembly segments in Tamil Nadu, would register resounding victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the voters, especially young electorate, were getting attracted towards the BJP. The party should be strengthened at the grassroots by forming booth committees and should exhibit its strength in the coming civic elections to provide firm base for the next parliamentary and 2026 Assembly elections. In other words, the victory in the local body elections should pave way for the election of over 150 BJP MLAs in Tamil Nadu.

Before participating in the party meeting, Mr. Annamalai met veteran BJP functionaries in their homes to seek their blessings.