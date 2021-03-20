‘Will repair damage of the past 10 years’

TIRUNELVELI

20 March 2021 19:49 IST

The DMK will repair the “collateral damage” caused through wrong policies of the AIADMK government over the past 10 years, DMK president M.K. Stalin has said.

Canvassing votes here on Saturday, he said emphasis would be laid on fulfilling the poll promises of creating 10 lakh jobs a year, filling up 3.50 lakh vacancies in government departments with Tamil youths, revival of old pension scheme, etc.

Advertising

Advertising

“We waived crop loan to the tune of ₹7,000 crore in 2006 and gave 1.89 lakh acre to 1.50 lakh landless farmers. However, the AIADMK, which supported the NEET, CAA, Farmers Act in the Parliament was hoodwinking the voters with the fake promise that they would get them scrapped. They also cannot give the 1.97 crore jobs as the AIADMK has promised to give government employment to every family,” Mr. Stalin said.

He promised a government college for Nanguneri, dental college and Siddha university for Tirunelveli, government women’s college in Radhapuram, and to revitalise the ailing IT SEZ in Gangaikondan.