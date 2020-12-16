DMK will provide a clean governance: Stalin

DMK president M. K. Stalin said his party would provide clean governance if voted to power next year. According to him, people in Tamil Nadu were fed up with the AIADMK government and the ‘corrupt and inefficient’ administration would be thrown out of power.

Addressing party cadre in Dindigul through video conferencing on Tuesday, he said that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, ‘who claims to be a farmer’, had not opposed the ‘controversial’ farm laws. “On the contrary, he has welcomed the Act. This is nothing but atrocious”, Mr Stalin charged.

The Union government has been misleading the people since 2014 that they have implemented many projects for the common man, he alleged. In reality, the Centre had done nothing. They have been attempting to disintegrate the nation and the AIADMK was hand in glove with the Centre, he claimed.

“The people of Tamil Nadu had shown their disapproval during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, and this will be repeated in the Assembly polls in 2021”, Mr. Stalin said.

The DMK president charged that in every sphere, the people were deprived of their rights. Corruption had touched a new high and the law and order situation had taken a severe beating. Minorities were living in constant fear. He raised doubts on contracts for various works awarded during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The DMK, if elected, will definitely scrutinise these contracts,” he said.

Taking a dig at the TN Forests Minister ‘Dindigul’ Srinivasan, Mr. Stalin asked, “what has the Minister done for Dindigul in the last five years...can he list it out?”

The only good thing Mr. Srinivasan had done was the confession that they (AIADMK leaders) suppressed the actual information about Jayalalithaa, when she was ailing at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai.

“The AIADMK announced Dindigul as a Corporation. Have they upgraded the basic amenities? Under the guise of the Smart City Project, they have looted money in a smart way”, he claimed. The UGD works were still going on without any deadline in Dindigul and this had resulted in hardships. Similarly, for several years, the authorities have been building the bridge in Balakrishnapuram. “Will the residents see the completion of it”, he asked. All these years, the AIADMK ministers claimed to have desilted tanks, but many waterbodies remain dry, he said and demanded an explanation from Mr. Srinivasan.