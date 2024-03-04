DMK will not underestimate Congress and will give us due share of seats, says Selvaperunthagai

March 04, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The ruling DMK, which heads INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, will not underestimate the strength of Congress and allot a good number of seats to the party in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said here on Monday.

Speaking to presspersons at the airport, Mr. Selvaperunthagai, who was on his way to attend a party workers’ meeting at Sengulam near Tirunelveli and in Nagercoil, said the seat-sharing talks was cordial. The Congress had contested the 2019 Parliamentary elections, 2021 Assembly polls and local body elections in the company of the DMK and registered a thumping victory.

“Since the Congress’s relationship with the DMK is time-tested and trustworthy, the ruling party will not underestimate us and, hence, give us our due share of seats,” he felt.

Asked about AIADMK’s invitation to the Congress to join hands with them, he said: “It’s their wish as anyone can air their opinion in a democratic country”.

On the appeal by the party’s Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram units to former national president Rahul Gandhi to contest from Sriperumpudur, he said it was natural that it was in this place where former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi made the “supreme sacrifice” (he was assassinated here) and, hence, the partymen would like to see their young leader contesting from the seat.

He claimed that INDIA bloc, after winning more than 400 Parliamentary seats, would form the government to ensure the continuation of a unified India. One of the BJP candidates handpicked for a seat in West Bengal had pulled himself out of the race as he believed that the National Democratic Alliance was sure to be defeated in the elections. Similar incidents would happen frequently in the days to come, he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai held the BJP-led Union Government responsible for failing to check the influx of thousands of tonnes of banned narcotic substances through Mundra and Kandla seaports from where the drugs were being smuggled to various States including Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Since airports and railway stations were under the control of the Union Government, the BJP alone should be held responsible for the easily available narcotics substances across the country, he said.

The TNCC chief said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “who had refused to allot even a rupee for flood relief and restoration exercises in Tamil Nadu even after 75 days,” was visiting the State repeatedly over the past couple of weeks to hoodwink the Tamils who could never be juggled like the north Indians by inciting religious sentiments. Even though the State Government had sought ₹27,000 crore for rehabilitating the flood-affected people and recreating the structures destroyed by the unprecedented deluge, the Prime Minister was turning a blind eye to the demand.

“Moreover, the Modi-led Union Government refuses to give the due share to Tamil Nadu from the tax revenue while unjustly allotting huge sums of money to BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. Hence, the furious voters of Tamil Nadu will give Mr. Modi a fitting reply in the Parliamentary elections, which will tell the Prime Minister that the Tamils can never be fooled.”

He said the Tamil Nadu voters still remembered Mr. Modi’s earlier promises of creating two crore jobs every year, doubling farmers’ revenue, linking of inter-State rivers, slashing of fuel price, “remitting ₹15 lakh to every Indian’s bank account by seizing the black money stashed in foreign banks”, putting the Madurai AIIMS in cold storage, inability to recover the boats seized by Sri Lanka.

The Congress functionaries’ meeting held at Sengulam resolved that the Tirunelveli MP seat should be allotted to the Congress.