‘DMK will fulfill all promises’

DMK candidate K. Kanimozhi on Saturday said that the DMK would fulfill all the promises made in the party manifesto.
Addressing a gathering at Azhagapuram near Tiruchendur, Kanimozhi said that the party would waive farm loans, similar to the waiver given during the regime of former DMK president Karunandhi. Education loans would also be waived, she added.
Loans of ₹50,000 would be given to SHGs to start businesses. “The minimum job guarantee would be increased to 150 days from 100 days a year,” she said.
“The problems created due to GST and demonetisation would be fixed,” she added.
She canvassed for votes at Kurumbur, Sethukkuvaithan, Palkulam, Nalumavadi, Kachanavilai, Neivilai and Nazareth.
